WATCH LIVE: First ISS Spacewalk Of The Year Underway

Two NASA astronauts are taking part in the first spacewalk of the year.
Flight engineers Anne McClain and Nick Hague will spend about six hours floating outside the International Space Station performing maintenance.
NASA is broadcasting the spacewalk live online.

Next week, McClain will be joined by astronaut Christina Koch for NASA’s first all-female spacewalk.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Syria’s Allies Condemn Trump Golan Heights Announcement Trump To Arrive at PBIA Today at Noon Video Released of High Wire Fall in Sarasota Jimmy Carter Oldest Living U.S. President, Ever Florida Pipe Bomber Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Optional Cockpit Warning Light Now Standard
Comments