WATCH LIVE: First ISS Spacewalk Of The Year Underway

Two NASA astronauts are taking part in the first spacewalk of the year.

Flight engineers Anne McClain and Nick Hague will spend about six hours floating outside the International Space Station performing maintenance.

NASA is broadcasting the spacewalk live online.

LIVE NOW: @AstroAnnimal and @AstroHague venture outside the @Space_Station for a #spacewalk to replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station’s solar arrays. Watch: https://t.co/QPKj6ZiZtw pic.twitter.com/CcuYqk0XIG — NASA (@NASA) March 22, 2019

Next week, McClain will be joined by astronaut Christina Koch for NASA’s first all-female spacewalk.