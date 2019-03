The new session of the Florida Legistature starts today.

It’ll open with Governor Ron DeSantis’s first state of the state speech at 11:00 a.m. in Tallahassee in which he’ll push his budget proposal of over $90-billion.

The Governor’s budget is the largest ever proposed.

He has mentioned that it will help keep Florida a low tax state.

DeSantis also aims to make adjustments in areas like education, hurricane recovery and the opioid crisis.