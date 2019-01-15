WATCH LIVE: Nairobi Hotel Under Attack

It appears an upscale hotel is under attack in Kenya’s capital city.

The BBC says at least four armed men entered the complex in Nairobi after setting fires to several cars in the parking lot. Local television shows smoke rising from the area and several witnesses report gunfire and small explosions.

There are unconfirmed reports local militants are staging the attack. Police have surrounded the area and it’s unclear if there are any deaths or hostages.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Introduced to Make it Mandatory for Schools to Offer Religious Classes Man Shot to Death at Residential Playground Watch the Demolition of Tappan Zee Bridge live! FDA to Resume Checking Some Foods During Shutdown 2-Year-Old Found Dead In front of Home After Getting Out VIDEO: Dash Cam Captures Child Falling Out of Moving Vehicle
Comments