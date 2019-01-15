WATCH LIVE: Nairobi Hotel Under Attack

It appears an upscale hotel is under attack in Kenya’s capital city.

The BBC says at least four armed men entered the complex in Nairobi after setting fires to several cars in the parking lot. Local television shows smoke rising from the area and several witnesses report gunfire and small explosions.

BREAKING: Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claims responsibility for Nairobi attack, says fighters still inside complex. — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) January 15, 2019

There are unconfirmed reports local militants are staging the attack. Police have surrounded the area and it’s unclear if there are any deaths or hostages.