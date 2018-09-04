WATCH LIVE: Senate Confirmation Hearing of SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court hearings are off to a rough start with Democrats calling for a delay in the confirmation hearing over documents regarding the nominee.

Democrats immediately interrupted Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley’s opening statement, demanding more access to Kavanaugh’s background.

Senator Chuck Grassley pointed out that more documents have been provided regarding Judge Kavanaugh that for the past five nominees combined.

Some protesters in the audience then started shouting and were removed.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh is a veteran federal appeals court judge. Democrats have accused Republicans of withholding documents on Kavanaugh’s background and want the hearings postponed.

