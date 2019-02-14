WATCH LIVE: Senate Votes On Barr Confirmation as AG

The Senate will vote on the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general at 12:30 this afternoon, Eastern time.
Barr is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. President Trump nominated him to replace fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Barr was also attorney general during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

