WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns Home

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is on its way back from the International Space Station.

SpaceX is testing the reusable space craft it designed to carry astronauts into space.
Crew Dragon delivered supplies and equipment to the Space Station last weekend. It also carried a test dummy named Ripley.
The space craft is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
This test is leading up to what SpaceX officials hope will be a manned test flight in July.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Lawmakers Take Aim at Distracted Drivers The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/8/19 Boynton Beach groom arrested before wedding for punching bystander Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for millions in legal fees FL father charged in ‘violent’ death of 7-week-old daughter Manhunt underway for suspect who fired shots at police
Comments