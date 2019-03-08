WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns Home

The SpaceX Crew Dragon is on its way back from the International Space Station.

Coming up: @SpaceX‘s #CrewDragon spacecraft prepares to return to Earth from @Space_Station. Watch on NASA TV (all times ET): https://t.co/iYxq68EFJY

March 7 12:15pm Hatch Closure

March 8 2:00am Undocking

March 8 7:30am Deorbit Burn & Splashdown pic.twitter.com/4rGGYm3EMQ — NASA (@NASA) March 7, 2019

SpaceX is testing the reusable space craft it designed to carry astronauts into space.

Crew Dragon delivered supplies and equipment to the Space Station last weekend. It also carried a test dummy named Ripley.

The space craft is scheduled to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

This test is leading up to what SpaceX officials hope will be a manned test flight in July.