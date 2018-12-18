WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence on Hand for SpaceX Launch at the Cape

Three rocket launches are scheduled for today and Vice President Mike Pence will be on hand for the SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral shortly after 9 a.m. Eastern.

Getting set up for VP Mike Pence’s visit to watch SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/l3cQFozarL — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) December 18, 2018

The rocket will carry an Air Force GPS satellite into orbit.

Less than an hour after Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch, there will be a Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launch from West Texas.

Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Jeff Bezos, will launch experiments for NASA on a suborbital rocket ride today using its New Shepard spacecraft and you can watch the action live here.

After two previous attempts, the launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base is on track for Tuesday.

United Launch Alliance said Monday on Twitter that the Launch Readiness Review (LRR) had been completed and “We are a go for launch.”

We are go for launch! The Launch Readiness Review (LRR) was completed this morning. At the conclusion of the meeting, senior leaders were polled and gave a unanimous “go” for launch. https://t.co/wLoggekye0 — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 17, 2018

The rocket will launch a top-secret payload — a National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft — into orbit for a mission dubbed NROL-71, according to previous Tribune reports.

“We are proud to launch this critical payload in support of our nation’s national security mission,” ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs Gary Wentz said in a news release. “As the nation’s premiere launch provider, the teams have worked diligently to ensure continued mission success, delivering our customer’s payloads to the precise orbits requested.”

It’ll carry NASA payloads into space.

Neither of these rockets will be manned.

It may even take as long as August of 2020 before all the pieces are in place to begin launching manned missions with the Dragon 2 or CST-100.

Currently, NASA only has Soyuz seats booked through the end of 2019.