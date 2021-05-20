Watch lyric video for Bono’s new song, “Eden: To Find Love,” from ‘Citizen Penn’ documentary

Lakeshore Records

A lyric video for “Eden: To Find Love,” a new song sung and co-written by U2‘s Bono that’s featured in the new documentary Citizen Penn, has premiered on the band’s YouTube channel.

Bono collaborated on the tune with former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hit songwriter/producer Linda Perry, who composed the film’s score. As previously reported, Citizen Penn profiles the philanthropic work that Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has done over the last decade or so, starting with a mission to bring food, medical care and other help to the people of Haiti after a powerful earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation in 2010.

“Eden: To Find Love” will be available on the movie’s soundtrack album, which gets its release digitally this Friday, May 21.

“This is an extraordinary document of an extraordinary man’s work,” says Bono of the film and Penn’s humanitarian work. “Putting not just his brain but his body in the way of various injustices. For all the gravitas, the dude still cracks me up!”

The singer adds about the tune, “In this song I play God and Sean plays Adam, having explained that it was me not Eve who got us thrown out of the Eden…or something like that. Linda helped me strip this all right back, and I even got our daughter Jordan on backing vocals. It’s a family affair.”

The video features footage from Citizen Penn capturing the actor bringing aid to people in Haiti with his organization J/PHRO, which is now called CORE. Bono also appears in the clip, singing the tune while filming his face close up, apparently using his mobile phone.

Citizen Penn currently is streaming on the Discovery+ channel.

