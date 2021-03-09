Watch lyric video for Nancy Wilson's new song "You and Me," featuring home movies of her late mom

Credit: Jeremy Danger

On Monday, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson released the title track of her upcoming debut solo studio album, You and Me, and now an official lyric video for the introspective tune has premiered at RollingStone.com.

The introspective acoustic tune features Wilson having an imaginary conversation to her late mother, and the video incorporates childhood home movies of her and her mom. The clip also includes new footage of Nancy singing the song while being reflected in a series of mirrors, as well as animated depictions of the Earth revolving and the sun shining in a celestial background.

“‘You and Me’ is a zero gravity conversation with my mom that exists outside of time and space,” Wilson explains to Rolling Stone. “In the video, I used paneled mirrors to find the camera lens for a more otherworldly feel as if I’m talking to both me and my mom through the connection of our common DNA.”

“You and me/ Mama, welcome back, I feel you here,” Nancy sings in the tune’s first verse. “Gravity/ Always pulls us back together, for all time/ We talk endlessly, and we stay up too late/ Ending up in some suspended state.”

Wilson co-wrote “You and Me” with Sue Ennis, who has collaborated Nancy and her sister Ann on many Heart songs over the years.

“Working with Sue Ennis on this song and on this album for me has been a great reconnection to the joy of creating new music,” she tells Rolling Stone.

The track is available now as a digital single and via streaming services, while the You and Me album is due out on May 7 and can be pre-ordered now.

By Matt Friedlander

