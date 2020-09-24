Watch Madonna's new fragrance get unboxed as she talks tattoos & nudity

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Madonna released a fragrance in 2012 called Truth or Dare, and now she’s ready to drop another one, inspired by her most recent album, Madame X.

You can watch Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who’s working with Madonna on her upcoming biopic, unbox the fragrance in a video on Madonna’s Instagram. She opens the white box with the big red “X” on the front and takes out what she describes as the “sexy, minimalist” bottle.

While Madonna frets that the fragrance is too strong, Diablo sprays it all over herself and raves, “It’s amazing! This is, like, my thing. I love it!”

Madonna tweeted that the perfume is “coming soon.”

In that same Instagram video, Madonna reveals that, surprisingly, she doesn’t have any tattoos, explaining, “I just never thought of anything I wanted so badly to have it written on me forever.”

Then, she starts talking about the actress who’ll be playing her in the movie.

“This is not a part for someone who’s not comfortable with their body, without clothes on, right?” she muses. “Someone fearless!”

She then asks Diablo, “Can you show me some actresses without clothes on, please?”

As previously reported, Madonna is co-writing and will direct the movie about her life. There’s been no official casting news, though there are rumors that Ozark actress Julia Garner is being eyed for the role.

By Andrea Dresdale

