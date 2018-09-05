Watch: Marco Rubio & Alex Jones get in heated argument outside Senate hearing

Wednesday, InfoWars host Alex Jones approached Senator Rubio during a break at the Senate intelligence hearing involving Facebook and Twitter, where the two almost got into a physical altercation after exchanged insults.

Click here to watch the heated exchange.

“I just don’t know who you are,” Rubio responded before the two began accusing the other of touching.

“Don’t touch me, I don’t know who you are,” said Rubio, before physically stepping away from Jones.

Rubio laughed and said “you guys can talk to this clown” as his interview came to an end.

The post Watch: Marco Rubio & Alex Jones get in heated argument outside Senate hearing appeared first on 850 WFTL.

