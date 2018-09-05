Watch: Marco Rubio & Alex Jones get in heated argument outside Senate hearing

Wednesday, InfoWars host Alex Jones approached Senator Rubio during a break at the Senate intelligence hearing involving Facebook and Twitter, where the two almost got into a physical altercation after exchanged insults.

“I just don’t know who you are,” Rubio responded before the two began accusing the other of touching.

“Don’t touch me, I don’t know who you are,” said Rubio, before physically stepping away from Jones.

Rubio laughed and said “you guys can talk to this clown” as his interview came to an end.

