Watch Mariah Carey & Gwen Stefani get visits from the Easter Bunny

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani got visits from the Easter Bunny — but in Gwen’s case, it was actually her husband, Blake Shelton, dressed in a giant pink bunny suit.

﻿﻿”hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey,” wrote Gwen on Instagram, captioning a video of Blake in his bunny suit walking down the hallway with their dogs. He accessorized the bunny suit with a pair of bunny slippers. On his own Instagram, Blake shared another video of his Bunny debut, and wrote, “Happy Easter everybody. You’re welcome.”

Gwen also shared a photo of her son Apollo posing with her father, as well as a throwback photo of her two older sons, Kingston and Zuma, posing with the Easter Bunny — not Blake — when they were much younger.

As for Mariah, her Instagram video showed the Bunny walking up her driveway and sneaking into her palatial mansion, where he left huge baskets for her twins Roc and Roe. He also tip-toed into Mariah’s bedroom and woke her up, and then dropped off some more baskets in the front yard before leaving, as Mariah blew him kisses from her balcony.

