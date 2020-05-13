Watch Maroon 5 perform "Memories" remotely on 'The Tonight Show'

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Entertainment StudiosMaroon 5 has been pretty quiet lately, but three members of the band popped up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform their smash hit, "Memories," remotely from their homes.

Adam Levine, guitarist James Valentine and keyboard player PJ Morton all appeared on video to sing the tune, which was originally dedicated to their late manager, Jordan Feldstein, brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

During the performance, however, Adam wore a Lakers jersey with one of Kobe Bryant's retired numbers, 8, indicating that he was also thinking of the late basketball legend when he sang, "Toast to the ones here today/Toast to the ones that we lost on the way/'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories/ And the memories bring back you."

Jimmy introduced the performance by describing "Memories" as being from Maroon 5's "upcoming studio album," so there's some good news: At some point, we'll get that follow-up to Red Pill Blues. The fate of the band's planned summer tour with Meghan Trainor is still unknown.

