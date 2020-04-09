Watch Michael Buble and his wife bicker as they reveal their favorite quarantine movies

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicMichael Buble doesn't usually spend a lot of time on social media, but since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he's been on it a lot, using it to connect with fans and also helping the Canadian government spread the word about self-isolation and social distancing. His latest post gives us a good look at his relationship with his wife, Argentinian actress and singer Luisana Lopilato.

During a Facebook Live session, Michael spent more than 20 minutes attempting to share his favorite uplifting and feel-good movies to watch during quarantine, with Luisana constantly interrupting him, either to translate what he's saying into Spanish, or to argue that the movies he's choosing aren't actually uplifting at all. Watching the two go at it -- lovingly, of course -- is more entertaining than actually watching a movie.

Among Michael's choices for funny and/or uplifting films: The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, Babe, Mamma Mia, Billy Elliott, Dirty Dancing, It's a Wonderful Life, Little Miss Sunshine, Big Fish, Down with Love and Up -- even though he admits the beginning of that last one is pretty sad.

As a bonus, you can get a glimpse of the couple's one-year-old daughter Vida at the beginning of the session. Michael and Luisana also have two sons, Elias and Noah.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.