Watch mini documentary about London installation celebrating George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ reissue

On August 6, in celebration of the release of the 50th anniversary reissues of the late George Harrison‘s 1970 album All Things Must Pass, a temporary living-art installation depicting the album’s cover opened at London’s Duke of York Square.

Now, a mini documentary about the creation of the installation, featuring appearances by George’s son, Dhani, and widow, Olivia, has premiered at Harrison’s official YouTube channel.

The All Things Must Pass cover features a photo of George seated on a stool on the lawn of his Friar Park estate outside of London, surrounded by several garden-gnome statues. For the installation, which will remain open until August 20, celebrated floral artist Ruth Davis created two giant gnomes out of flowers and foliage.

The display also features a wooden stool and oversized rubber gardening boots, similar to the ones Harrison wears in the album’s cover pic.

The documentary features an interview with Dhani at Friar Park discussing his father’s passion for gardening at the estate, noting that “the connection with nature…that’s how he meditated and prayed.”

Dhani also explains how the florist was given a tour of Friar Park’s grounds and conferred with Olivia Harrison about the types of foliage to use for the display, “trying to deconstruct Friar Park and then build it in the center of London as a gnome.”

The video ends with Olivia visiting the finished installation.

Checking out the display, Olivia gushes, “It’s the most joyous thing I’ve ever seen!”

She then notes, “I know how I feel so I know that George [would]…be over the moon with this. He loved nothing more than being in a garden, and his association with gnomes precedes him. It’s beautiful and skillful…and it’s very creative.”

The All Things Must Pass reissues are available now.

