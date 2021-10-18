Watch music video for Deep Purple’s new cover of Love’s “7 and 7 Is”

earMUSIC

Deep Purple recently released a cover of Love‘s classic 1966 garage-rock song “7 and 7 Is” as the first single from their upcoming studio album, Turning to Crime. Now the veteran U.K. hard-rockers have debuted a music video for the tune.

The clip, which you can watch at the earMUSIC label’s YouTube channel, features footage of Deep Purple’s five members — singer Ian Gillan, drummer Ian Paice, bassist Roger Glover, guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey — working on the album in separate locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deep Purple’s version of the hard-driving “7 and 7 Is” adds some prog-rock elements to the song’s arrangement and showcases solos by Morse and Airey.

As previously reported, Turning to Crime will be released om November 26, and is the first Deep Purple album made up of songs originally recorded by other artists.

The covers collection, which was produced by the band’s frequent collaborator, Bob Ezrin, features 12 tracks, including versions of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Oh Well,” Bob Dylan‘s “Watching the River Flow,” Little Feat‘s “Dixie Chicken,” The Yardbirds‘ “Shapes of Things,” Cream‘s “White Room” and more.

A 40-minute documentary about the album’s creation, titled Locked Up: The Making of Turning to Crime, will be released as a limited-edition DVD Digipak and a Blu-ray disc. A DVD with the film also will be included in a limited-edition, five-LP vinyl box set that also will features a bonus song, “(I’m a) Roadrunner,” that does not appear on the regular album’s track list.

Deep Purple’s “7 and 7 Is” is available as a digital download and via streaming. You can pre-order Turning to Crime now.

Here’s Turning to Crime‘s full track list:

“7 and 7 Is”

“Rockin’ Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu”

“Oh Well”

“Jenny Take a Ride!”

“Watching the River Flow”

“Let the Good Times Roll”

“Dixie Chicken”

“Shapes of Things”

“The Battle of New Orleans”

“Lucifer”

“White Room”

“Caught in the Act” (Medley: “Going Down”/”Green Onions”/”Hot ‘Lanta”/”Dazed and Confused”/”Gimme Some Lovin'”)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.