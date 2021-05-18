Watch music video for Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson’s solo cover of Pearl Jam’s “Daughter”

Credit: Jeremy Danger

Heart‘s Nancy Wilson has released her cover of the 1993 Pearl Jam song “Daughter” as the latest single from her debut solo studio album, You and Me, while a companion music video has premiered at SPIN.com.

Wilson originally recorded “Daughter” for the soundtrack of I Am All Girls, a dramatic film about a child-trafficking ring in South Africa that premiered this month on Netflix. The song’s video, which you also can watch at the Carry On Music label’s official YouTube channel, features new footage of Nancy singing the song and playing guitar, interspersed with scenes from the flick.

Wilson says about recording “Daughter for the movie, “I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women’s perspective also mirror the power of the girls’ untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them.”

As previously reported, You and Me, which was released on May 7, features eight originals and four covers — “Daughter,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” and The Cranberries‘ “Dreams.”

Nancy recently announced plans to play a special hometown concert with the Seattle Symphony at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall on July 9 that will feature her performing newly arranged versions of select Heart classics, as well as songs from her new album. The pay-per-view event will be broadcast live as part of the symphony’s new cross-genre collaboration series, “The Essential Series,” via the Seattle Symphony Live streaming platform.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at SeattleSymphony.org, and cost $30.

