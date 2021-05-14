Watch music video for new solo song by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, “My Lucky Card”

Roger Kisby

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has released a third advance track from his forthcoming solo album, Hardware — a grooving blues-rock tune called “My Lucky Card.”

In addition, a music video for the song has premiered at Gibbons’ official YouTube channel. The clip starts off with Billy driving a big old pickup truck up to the famous California desert venue Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, interspersed with footage of Billy performing on the saloon’s stage with his two main Hardware collaborators — drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Austin Hanks.

The video then follows Gibbons inside the venue and, after ordering a beer at the bar, he heads to an almost-empty back room, where he’s also shown rocking out on stage. Gibbons and his band mates then are invited into another room, where they take part in a high-stakes blackjack game.

As previously reported, Hardware will be released on June 4, and can be pre-ordered now. Gibbons recorded the album last summer at Escape Studios, located near Joshua Tree National Park, with Sorum and Hanks. Sorum also helped co-produce and co-wrote most of the album’s tracks.

“My Lucky Card,” which is available now digitally and via streaming services, follows two other advance tracks from Hardware, “Desert High” and “West Coast Junkie.”

Visit BillyGibbons.com for more details about Hardware.

In other news, Gibbons and his solo backing band The BFG’s are among a variety of artists that will perform at the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival, taking place May 20-23 at country legend Loretta Lynn‘s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

“When freewheeling into the motorcycling lifestyle, Loretta’s Ranch and Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival make for an entertaining haven,” says Billy in a statement. “We look forward to taking it all in while enjoying the good times with everyone!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.