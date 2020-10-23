Watch music video for Smokey Robinson's new duet with Charlie Wilson, "All of My Love"

Kenneth Matthews/P Music Group, Inc.

Smokey Robinson has recorded “All of My Love,” a new duet with fellow R&B/soul legend Charlie Wilson, formerly of The Gap Band, with a music video to go with it that premiered on People.com.

The clip, which you can also watch at Wilson’s official YouTube channel, follows a couple spending time together, in-between shots of Charlie and Smokey singing in their stylish suits. Robinson went for a bright and shiny green suit while Wilson went for a red bow-tie look.

The visual shifts from color to black-and-white, with both legendary artists singing the chorus, “If all of my love just ain’t enough/ Then take all my heart, my soul, my money, my gold, whatever you want.”

“Being a lifetime fan and growing up with the greats of Motown, working with Smokey fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine,” Charlie tells People magazine. “I was in awe of how cool and smooth he is.”

Wilson recalled yelling, “Get ’em Smokey!” in between scenes while shooting the song’s video. But his “favorite memory” came from the studio session where they recorded “All of My Love.”

“We sat together and he told me some amazing stories,” Wilson shared. “When he was recording his parts, I was listening in freaking out, like, ‘I got Smokey Robinson on my record!'”

By Rachel George

