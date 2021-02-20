Watch new animated video for Sly & the Family Stone's chart-topping 1969 hit "Everyday People"

Courtesy of Sony Music

A new animated video for Sly & the Family Stone‘s upbeat psychedelic-soul classic “Everyday People” debuted today at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The clip’s premiere is the third installment of the four-part “My Black Is” online series, a campaign launched by BET Digital in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment in conjunction with Black History Month 2021 to celebrate Black artists and their influence on popular culture.

The “Everyday People” video is the “My Black Is History” part of the series. The clip depicts people of different colors and ages living together and engaged in various activities in a city, and salutes the song’s enduring message of unity.

Written by Sly & the Family Stone frontman Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone, “Everyday People” spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1969.

By Matt Friedlander

