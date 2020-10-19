Watch new animated video for Todd Rundgren's collaborative single with Rivers Cuomo, "Down with the Ship"

Cleopatra Records

An official music video for Todd Rundgren new collaborative single with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, “Down with the Ship,” has debuted on Cleopatra Records’ official YouTube channel.

The animated clip follows a small crew of gun-wielding Somali pirates harassed by a giant sea serpent, which smashes a hole in their ship and brings them to a giant nude woman somewhere in the middle of the ocean.

Rundgren says of the ska-influenced, horn-driven song, “It’s just a little parable about what happens when you align yourself with a treacherous leader.”

As previously reported, “Down with the Ship” is available now as a digital single and via streaming outlets. The tune will appear on Rundgren’s upcoming album Space Force, which is due out in early 2021. It’s the second advance track from the record to be released, following “Espionage” featuring Iraqi-Canadian hip-hop artist Narcy.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.