Watch new lyric videos for The Rolling Stones’ “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Child of the Moon” now

New lyric videos for two 1968 Rolling Stone songs — “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Child of the Moon” — have been released to coincide with the debut of a digital EP featuring both of the tracks, now newly remastered.

The lyric video for “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” — the band’s most-played-in-concert song, with more than 1,150 live performances — features red, white and black shapes and designs that unspool under lyrics that look like they were scrawled with a paintbrush.

“With that guitar riff and Jagger’s exceptional searing vocal we set out to create animations that hit and emphasized every beat, guitar part and syllable sung,” say the video’s directors, Tom Readdy and Lucy Dawkins. “The simplicity of the color palette, along with rough, hand drawn elements all come together to create an energetic visual to accompany the joyful rush of adrenaline that is ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.”

As for “Child of the Moon,” it was the B-side of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and is described as a love letter to Mick Jagger’s then-girlfriend, Marianne Faithfull. The lyric video, featuring patterns, flowers and leaves that grow in and out of an ornate typeface, is inspired by the natural landscape featured in the song’s original promotional video, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1968.

The original 1968 “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”/”Child of the Moon” was a non-album single, it first appeared on the 1969 Rolling Stones compilation album Through the Past, Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2).

