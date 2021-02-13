Watch new video for Elvis Presley's classic 1961 romantic ballad "Can't Help Falling In Love"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In celebration of Valentine’s Day this Sunday, a newly created video for Elvis Presley‘s classic romantic ballad “Can’t Help Falling In Love” has debuted at the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s official YouTube channel.

The clip is a love letter to Elvis that combines vintage photos and film clips of Presley from through his career, images of memorabilia, animated graphics and previously unseen personal home movies of the entertainment icon.

“Can’t Help Falling In Love” was originally released in 1961 and was featured on the Blue Hawaii soundtrack. The song peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has gone on to sell more than one million copies in the U.S.

By Matt Friedlander

