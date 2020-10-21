Watch new video for Keith Richards' 1992 solo tune "Hate It When You Leave," directed by his son-in-law

Courtesy of Keith Richards

A brand-new music video for Keith Richards‘ 1992 solo song “Hate It When You Leave” premiered today at RollingStone.com.

The clip, also streaming on Richards’ official YouTube channel, features footage of people enjoying their daily lives in rural and and small-town America, including scenes of young people riding bikes, playing basketball and taking part in cheerleading practice, and men involved in some outdoor manual labor. The video also features footage of rural landscapes, as well as a segment capturing a smiling Richards as he sits in what’s apparently his backyard.

The short flick was directed by Jacques Naudé, a South African filmmaker who’s married to Keith’s daughter, Alexandra.

“‘Hate It When You Leave’ is something for your ears and eyes and for your hearts!” the Rolling Stones guitarist says of the video.

“Hate It When You Leave” is a soul-influenced song that first appeared on Richards’ 1992 solo album, Main Offender, and that he recorded with his backing group The X-Pensive Winos.

This Saturday, October 24, a limited-edition red-vinyl seven-inch single featuring that song and a rare cover of the blues standard “Key to the Highway” will be released as part of the final installment of 2020’s three-date Record Store Day celebration. Richards’ rendition of “Key to the Highway” previously was only available on the Japanese version of Main Offender.

By Matt Friedlander

