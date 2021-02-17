Watch new video for previously unreleased early Black Crowes song "Charming Mess"

UMe/American Recordings

The Black Crowes have released an official music video for “Charming Mess,” a previously unreleased track recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker, that will be included in the album’s 30th anniversary reissue.

The clip, which you can watch on The Black Crowes’ official YouTube channel, features film footage from archival performances, photo shoots and behind-the-scenes moments mixed with photos and memorabilia.

“Charming Mess” originally was intended to The Black Crowes’ first single, but remained unreleased until last month, when it was made available as a digital single in advance of the reissue.

As previously announced, the Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary reissue will be released on February 26. It will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a four-LP or three-CD Super Deluxe edition that features a remastered version of the original album; a disc of B-sides, unheard studio recordings and unreleased demos; and a full, never-before-released concert recorded in December 1990 in the group’s hometown of Atlanta.

The rare tracks include two demos made by The Black Crowes’ early incarnation, Mr. Crowe’s Garden, as well as “Charming Mess” and several other songs recorded during the Shake Your Money Maker sessions that didn’t appear on the album.

Visit TheBlackCrowes.com for full details of the Shake Your Money Maker reissue, which you pre-order now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.