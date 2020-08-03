Watch new video of Roger Waters performing John Prine song "Hello in There"

Credit: Kate Izor

Ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters took part in an online performance special this past Sunday called Our Voices Together that was presented by the Newport Folk Festival to raise money for musicians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waters’ contribution to the special was a black-and-white video of him performing the John Prine song “Hello in There” at his home studio, with backing vocals by Lucius singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig — who also are members of Roger’s touring band — recorded and shot at a separate location. You can watch the clip at Waters’ official YouTube channel, while the entire special can be viewed at the Newport Folk Festival’s YouTube channel.

In a note accompanying the “Hello in There” video, Roger points out that he performed the song with Prine at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. “Hello in There” originally appeared on John’ 1970 self-titled debut album. Prine died in April at age 73 from complications of COVID-19. Shortly after his passing, Waters posted a video of him playing a cover of another 1970 Prine song, “Paradise,” on his YouTube channel.

In other news, Waters recently posted a video on YouTube of him and his touring band performing the classic 1973 Pink Floyd song “Time” at a concert in Amsterdam in June 2018. The clip comes from the 2019 concert film Roger Waters: Us + Them, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on October 2.

As previously reported, the movie features performances shot in Amsterdam during the Waters’ 2017-2018 Us + Them Tour, and captures Roger and his group playing a set that mixed classic Pink Floyd songs from the 1970s and selections from his 2017 solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?

By Matt Friedlander

