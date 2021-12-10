Watch new videos for classic holiday tunes from The Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye & The Jackson 5

UMe

Music videos weren’t a big thing when some beloved holiday songs were first recorded, but now a bunch of new animated clips have been created for those Christmas classics.

The Beach Boys‘ “The Man with All The Toys,” The Jackson 5‘s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and Marvin Gaye‘s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” are among the holiday songs that have new videos this year.

Each video has a different feel and style: The Beach Boys’ clip is a lyric video that features a collage of images of the group along with Christmas imagery. The Jackson 5 video mixes puppets and traditional animation, with the Marvin Gaye video featuring more sepia-toned and artistic sketches, to match the somber lyrics about a prisoner of war longing to return home to his family.

Other songs getting animated videos this holiday season: Bing Crosby’s “The Little Drummer Boy,” Burl Ives‘ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Nat King Cole‘s “O Come All Ye Faithful,” Dean Martin‘s “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and Ella Fitzgerald‘s “Sleigh Ride.”

