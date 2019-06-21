Watch now: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hook up in "Señorita" video

Island Records

Island RecordsAfter Camila Cabello sent the Internet into a frenzy Tuesday with a tease of a new collaboration with Shawn Mendes, their duet, "Señorita," dropped last night at the stroke of midnight.

The sultry track and especially its video play heavily on Camila and Shawn's sex appeal. Camila plays a waitress who first spots Shawn in the diner where she works. Later, they bump into one another at a party, where more sparks fly. The next day, Shawn's waiting for Camila when she gets off work at the diner. Off they ride on his motorcycle -- straight to a local motel, where things get very steamy.

"I love it when you call me señorita," Camila and Shawn sing in the chorus. "I wish I could pretend I didn't meet ya/But every touch is ooh la la la/it's true la la la/Ooh, I should be runnin', ooh you know I love it when you call me señorita."

You can stream and download "Señorita" now from all the usual outlets. It's presumably the first track from Camila's hotly-anticipated sophomore album. According to the Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about the project at the Cannes Lions festival, saying it was almost done, and that it would be much more "intimate" than her debut, Camila.

The award-winning star says the album captured the "essence of who I am right now," adding, "There are a lot of stories to tell this time around...I'm ready to bare my soul."

The Camila album debuted at #1 on the Billboard album chart and featured the hit singles "Havana," "Never Be the Same" and "Consequences."

