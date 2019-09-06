Watch now: Camila Cabello sings Celine, Bruno & Mariah in 'ELLE' mag's "Song Association" game

Yvan Fabing for ELLE

Yvan Fabing for ELLEWe all know Camila Cabello kills it singing Latin-flavored jams like "Havana" and "Senorita" -- but it turns out she does a pretty good job on pop and R&B hits as well.

ELLE magazine asked Camila to play "Song Association," where they gave her a word and then gave her 10 seconds to sing a song that features that word. Camila did very well, scoring 14 out of 15. The only word she blanked out on was "spicy."

For the word "like," she sang her former tour mate Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like." For the word "heart," she crooned Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." For the word "inside," she sang Mariah Carey's "Emotions," but refused to attempt what she calls Mariah's "crazy dog whistle."

Here are some other songs you can watch Camila try, based on the words she was given by ELLE:

"I'm Like a Bird" by Nelly Furtado, for the word "bird"

"Breathe (2AM)" by Anna Nalick, for the word "breathe"

"Baby" by Justin Bieber, for the word "baby"

"Lost Boy" by Ruth B, for the word "lost"

"Candy Shop" by 50 Cent ft. Olivia, for the word "candy"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.