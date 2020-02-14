Watch now: Huey Lewis' celebrity pals join him for all-star "Her Love Is Killin' Me" video

Deanne Fitzmaurice

Deanne FitzmauriceThe good thing about being around for forty years like Huey Lewis & the News has is that they've made a lot of friends along the way -- and many of them are celebrities. So Huey called in a lot of favors to create the band's new video for "Her Love Is Killin' Me."

The clip starts with Huey playing harmonica, and then turns into a lip-sync fest, with one star after another popping up to mouth the words to the upbeat blues-rock tune. The guests include Topher Grace, Michael Keaton, Andy Garcia, Sean Hayes, Wendy Malick, Cedric the Entertainer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jimmy Buffett, country star Brad Paisley, Patrick Warburton, ex-baseball manager Bruce Bochy, and Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of the band The Killers.

Huey's good pal Jimmy Kimmel fakes playing the harmonica, and so does former football star Joe Montana -- at least, we think they're faking. Meanwhile, Jimmy's cousin, Sal Iacono, a regular on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, does a nice callback to Huey's video for "I Want a New Drug" by plunging his face into ice water -- except instead of the ice water being in a sink, it's, um, in a toilet.

"All of my friends, I'd like to say thank you very much...for saving me a lot of money on this video!" Huey jokes in the beginning of the clip.

"Her Love Is Killin' Me" is from the new Huey Lewis & the News album Weather, in stores today.

