Watch now: Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz release animated video for "Christmas Valentine"

Shervin LainezLongtime friends Ingrid Michaelson and Jason Mraz have teamed up for an Amazon Original holiday duet called "Christmas Valentine," and now they've released an animated video for the romantic tune, which premiered on Billboard today.

“Jason and I toured together years ago, and I got to know his kind spirit,” says Ingrid. “He really embodies what the season is all about...the only regret I have about this song is that we didn’t collaborate sooner.”

In the adorable clip, the stop-motion animated figure representing Jason is shown playing his guitar outside, when a gust of wind blows his hat off. Ingrid's figure, meanwhile, is leaning out a window, and her scarf blows off. The two go searching for their accessories and meet on a city street.

They hop in a taxi -- driven by a red-nosed reindeer -- and go to New York's Rockefeller Christmas tree for some ice skating and other winter fun. Meanwhile, the hat and scarf eventually land on a snowman. The end of the clip reveals that whole thing took place inside a snow globe, which is being watched by the real Jason and Ingrid, now wearing their respective accessories.

“Ingrid is the sweetest. I’m very flattered she thought of me and I’m thrilled to be associated," Jason says. "I love holiday music and I believe what Ingrid has created has the goods to become a new holiday classic.”

Ingrid will perform the duet on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration with Andy Grammer filling in for Jason on November 28. On December 17, she and Jason will perform it live on NBC's Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Ingrid will also appear on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade December 25, singing "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" with Grace VanderWaal.

