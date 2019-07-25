Watch now: Prince's estate gift fans with animated "Holly Rock" video

NPG Records/Warner Records

NPG Records/Warner RecordsThe Prince Estate and Warner Records have unveiled a colorful new animated video for "Holly Rock," a cut lifted from Prince's latest posthumous album, Originals.

Initially written for longtime collaborator Sheila E., the track is the second single from Originals, which features the Purple One's original versions of songs that were recorded by other acts.

“Holly Rock” was recorded during the tail end of 1985 at Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles, during the same week that Prince also recorded “Kiss” for his critically-acclaimed Parade album.

Sheila E's version of the song appeared on the soundtrack for the 1985 film Krush Groove. But this is the first time that “Holly Rock” has appeared on a Prince-affiliated album, and has been made available digitally.

Last month, Originals was released exclusively on TIDAL on what would have been Prince's 61st birthday, and then made available to the general public a few weeks later.

The 15-track project features Prince's original renditions of future hits like Sheila E's “The Glamorous Life”, The Bangles' “Manic Monday”, The Time’s “Jungle Love” and “Nothing Compares 2 U,” originally recorded by The Family, and then by Sinead O'Connor.

