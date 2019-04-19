Watch now: Sheryl Crow & the late Johnny Cash pray for "Redemption Day"

The video features archival footage of Cash at different stages of his life, as well as scenes of Sheryl playing piano in a field as a little girl watches her from a nearby house. Its interspersed with scenes of war, destruction, death, terrorism, climate change, political leaders...basically every ill of modern society.

At the end of the video, the little girl stands in what looks like an airplane hangar, watching a screen flashing these terrible images. But then Sheryl appears on screen; she crouches down, holds out her hand. The little girl goes up to the screen and puts her hand on Sheryl's.

In a statement, Sheryl says, "As a mom of two young kids, I see that our kids watch what we do on their behalf and how we shape their future. They're privy to everything visual...and there's no way to shield your child from the roughness of reality. If we could see the world through a child's eyes, we would make different decisions."

"With what's happening in our nation now, and how dire things look, to have Johnny's voice offers some hope," she adds. "I hope that wherever he is, he feels proud to be a part of it."

"Redemption Day" appears on Sheryl's forthcoming new album of all-star duets with artists like Stevie Nicks, Don Henley and Willie Nelson.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.