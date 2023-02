When moose attack! A woman in Alaska was kicked by a gigantic moose while walking her dog and it was all caught on camera. The moose was galloping down the same sidewalk and did a front kick at the woman as it passed her, knocking her down. Another woman happened to be recording the moose from a car. She yells at the moose to go after the kick. The victim’s name is Tracy Hansen. She’s still recovering from her injuries, but has no plans to stop walking her dog.