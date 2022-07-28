Watch Out For The Violin Scammers

America is being hit by yet another sinister epidemic: People pretending to play the violin. (???) It’s like busking, but they’re FAKING IT . . . one report calls it “finger-syncing,” as a play on lip-syncing. Depending on where you are, it’s not illegal to perform in public for tips, and it’s not illegal to mime playing an instrument. There’s also nothing dangerous about it, and no one is FORCING anyone to toss them some spare change. This is also not new . . . if you Google or search for things like “pretending to play violin,” reports and videos from years ago pop up. But some law enforcement sources claim these scammers could be part of some kind of traveling, organized group that’s hustling people out of their hard-earned money. Here’s a couple scamming people in the Tampa area…