Watch Out, The Muppets Are Offensive!

Who knew? Disney Plus is adding “offensive content” disclaimers ahead of some episodes of “The Muppet Show.” There are now warnings on 18 episodes saying they contains “negative depictions and or mistreatment of people or cultures.” The statement also says the stereotypes depicted were wrong at the time and are wrong now. However, Disney has decided to still show the episodes in order to acknowledge their harmful impact and learn from it. The series first aired in the mid-70sb but was only uploaded to Disney plus this past Friday.