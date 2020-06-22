Watch Paul McCartney play trumpet during online special benefiting famed New Orleans jazz band

Courtesy of Preservation Hall

Paul McCartney is among the music stars who performed during a virtual fundraising event for New Orleans’ famous Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Preservation Hall Foundation that streamed live Saturday, and can be watched now at the group’s Facebook page.

McCartney showed off his trumpet skills and sang during a star-studded virtual rendition of the New Orleans anthem “When the Saints Go Marching In” that served as the finale of the event, dubbed ‘Round Midnight Preserves. The performance also featured many other musicians who took part in the special, including Elvis Costello, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler, My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James, legendary New Orleans soul singer Irma Thomas, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s members.

The four-hour show, which was hosted by Preservation Hall Jazz Band creative director Ben Jaffe, featured live performances, new videos made specifically for the special, archival live performances by various artists collaborating with the Jazz Band, and interview segments.

Costello was interviewed by Jaffe and also played a solo acoustic version of his 2006 song “The River in Reverse.” In addition, Elvis appeared in an archival clip performing with the Jazz Band at Preservation Hall.

Grohl was featured in several segments, including being interviewed about his experience recording with Foo Fighters at Preservation Hall, a video in which he performed the Preservation Hall Jazz Band original “Come with Me” virtually with the group, and a solo acoustic performance of Foo Fighters’ “Best of You.”

Other artists who appeared on the special, either in person or via archival clips, included Beck, Nathaniel Rateliff, Maroon 5‘s PJ Morton, and The Late Show band leader Jon Batiste.

Donations are being accepted at PresHallFoundation.org. An online auction also is being held to raise money for the band and the charity.

(Video includes sporadic profanity.)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.