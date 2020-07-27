Watch Paul McCartney, The Cure & more during Lolla2020 virtual festival

Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza has announced the details of the virtual event that will take the place of the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day online broadcast, dubbed Lolla2020, will run from this Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, August 2, and feature archival footage of sets from past editions of the festival, as well as brand-new performances.

Among the veteran artists featured on the virtual Lolla lineup are Paul McCartney, The Cure and longtime David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson.

Other acts on the bill include Metallica, Imagine Dragons, LL Cool J, OutKast, Arcade Fire, Gary Clark Jr., Josh Homme, Jane’s Addiction, Tenacious D and Tom Morello.

Additionally, artists including Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, LL Cool J, and Public Enemy frontman Chuck D will make “special appearances,” as will former first lady Michelle Obama and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

If that’s not enough for you, Lolla co-founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell will be playing songs from his 2019 solo album, Kind Heaven, alongside Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The event also also host a reunion of Farrell’s group Porno for Pyros.

Lolla2020 virtual event is airing exclusively on YouTube on the same days that the in-person festival was scheduled to take place. For the full lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com.

By Josh Johnson

