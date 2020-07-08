Watch Peter Frampton, Dave Stewart, Peter Jackson and more stars deliver birthday wishes to Ringo Starr

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday by hosting a star-studded special called Ringo’s Big Birthday Show that aired on his YouTube channel and the AXS TV network.

In addition to the show, a variety of Starr’s celebrity friends and musical collaborators sent the former Beatles drummer birthday wishes via video messages that have been edited together and posted at Ringo’s YouTube channel.

Among the musicians and celebs featured in the clip are Peter Frampton, Eurythmics member Dave Stewart, director Peter Jackson, folk legend Judy Collins, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, acclaimed session drummer Jim Keltner, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, Toots Hibbert of Toots & the Maytals and Ringo’s son Zak Starkey.

Four members of Ringo’s All Starr Band also are featured in the video — Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, ex-Santana/Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Frampton’s contribution is a new video of him playing the 1971 Starr hit “It Don’t Come Easy,” which the guitar whiz also debuted on his own YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In Stewart’s segment, he says, “I’m so jealous. You’re so fit, young, smashing those drums, just as good as you ever were. I miss you. I love playing with you. I love writing songs with you.”

Jackson, who is directing the upcoming Beatles documentary Get Back, praises Ringo for “amount of good you’ve done to this world, the way that you’ve changed the world [and] the positivity that you continue to bring to the world.”

In her clip, Collins sings a bit of “With a Little Help from My Friends,” and adds, “You are one of my friends, and I love you and love your music and love your spirit and love your energy.”

Check out the whole video here.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.