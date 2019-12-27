Watch Pink's son Jameson make an adorable birthday wish

ABC/Image Group LA

Pink and her family still had lots to celebrate the day after Christmas.

The singer took to Instagram to share snaps from her son Jameson’s third birthday on Thursday.

First, Pink shared some throwback baby photos of her adorable boy, writing, "You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way. You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday."

She then posted a video from Jameson’s birthday party. As the family sings “Happy Birthday,” Pink brings over a cake and tells Jameson to make a wish before he blows out the candles.

"I wish I could be a basketball player,” he says.

Pink captioned the post, "Well apparently he likes basketball happy bday looney tune."

Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted his own tribute to Jameson, writing, “Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man."

Pink and Carey also share eight-year-old daughter, Willow.

