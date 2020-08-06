Watch premiere of video for Rolling Stones' 1974 collaboration with Jimmy Page, "Scarlet," today

Courtesy of UMe

Just reminder that the official music video for the rare 1974 Rolling Stones track “Scarlet,” which features contributions from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and late Traffic/Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech, premieres today at 2 p.m. ET on The Stones’ YouTube channel.

The clip stars Irish actor Paul Mescal, who received a 2020 Emmy nomination for his lead role in the Hulu drama series Normal People.

Immediately prior to the “Scarlet” video’s premiere, an exclusive video chat between Mescal and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will be shown.

A preview clip of the conversation has been posted at The Stones’ social media pages. In the segment, Jagger says to Mescal, “This is your first music video, I’m told.”

The actor responds with a self-deprecating comment. “Kind of in at the deep end with that, I think,” he says with a chuckle. “Just go straight in and start with a Rolling Stones music video, and best of luck!”

As previously reported, the “Scarlet” video was directed by the video-directing duo called Us, and was filmed during a socially distanced shoot at the famous London hotel Claridge’s. You can check out a preview of the clip at YouTube.

“Scarlet” was issued as a digital single and via streaming services last month, is one of three previously unreleased tracks that will be featured on the upcoming expanded reissue of The Rolling Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup.

The reissue, which will be released on September 4, will be available in multiple configurations and formats, including a super deluxe three-CD/DVD or four-LP/DVD box set, a deluxe two-CD or two-LP collection, and single CD, LP and cassette editions.

By Matt Friedlander

