Watch Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Elton John help Jerry Lee Lewis celebrate his 85th birthday tonight

The star-studded virtual livestream party celebrating Jerry Lee Lewis‘ recent 85th birthday takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET at at the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s official website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The event, dubbed “Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On: 85 Years of The Killer,” features a jaw-dropping lineup of stars who will perform and/or deliver well-wishes to Lewis, including Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Elton John, John Fogerty, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson and many more.

In addition, Lewis himself will make a special appearance and will interact with fans via a live chat.

Among the other artists on the bill are The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love, Bonnie Raitt, President Bill Clinton, Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Priscilla Presley, former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton, Brenda Lee, Tanya Tucker, Chris Isaak, Freda Payne, Mickey Gilley, Lee Ann Womack, Marty Stuart, Drew Carey, Peyton Manning and televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who is Jerry Lee’s cousin. John Stamos will host the festivities.

The event will raise funds for World Vision, a Christian organization that aids impoverished communities.

Lewis’ actual 85th birthday was September 29.

By Matt Friedlander

