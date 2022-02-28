Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ new video for their cover of the 1965 soul tune “Searching for My Love”

Rounder Records

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have debuted a music video for their new cover of the 1965 soul tune “Searching for My Love,” which appears on the duo’s 2021 collaborative album, Raise the Roof.

The clip, which is the first official music video that Plant and Krauss have released in 14 years, depicts a series of lonely male travelers on various quests to find seemingly unattainable objects of desire.

The video includes scenes of a man climbing to a mountaintop, a pirate standing in front of a treasure chest, an adventurer soaring through gray clouds on man-made wings, and a man swimming in the ocean toward a mermaid who disappears just as he reaches her.

“Searching for My Love,” which originally was recorded by American soul group Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces, is a tune that Plant first sang when he was a teenager. The Led Zeppelin frontman says the song was “another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time.”

As previously reported, Raise the Roof, which was released in November, is a 14-track collection that features 13 covers of songs by “legends and unsung heroes of folk, blues, country and soul music,” as well as one original tune co-written by Plant and producer T Bone Burnett, titled “High and Lonesome.”

In support of Raise the Roof, Plant and Krauss will launch a U.S. tour leg that runs from a June 1 show in Canandaigua, New York, trough a June 17 appearance at the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee. The duo also has a series of European concert in late June and July.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.