Watch “Rocky” WITH Sylvester Stallone Tonight At 7pm Live on Facebook!

Presented by Creative Artists Agency, the Rocky kickoff will happen today (Thursday 5/21) via Facebook. The series will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic (including World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund) by allowing viewers to donate during the screenings, according to CAA.

Rocky will be screened on MGM Studios’ page. today at 7pm. Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to Stallone about the film through Facebook during the screening.

