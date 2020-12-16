Watch Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant and more stars perform on Nordoff-Robbins charity's Christmas special

Courtesy of Nordoff Robbins

Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, Neil Young and Rod Stewart are among the music stars who were featured on the U.K. music-therapy charity Nordoff Robbins’ The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas virtual special, which premiered on Tuesday, December 15.

You can watch the program now at the organization’s YouTube channel and carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk. You also can donate to the charity at the latter site.

Chic guitarist and band leader Nile Rodgers hosted the show, which ran for over two hours and included the various artists in pre-recorded video performances.

Daltrey teamed up with former Jam frontman Paul Weller for an acoustic rendition of The Who‘s 1965 gem “The Kids Are Alright.” Plant was featured with his new side project Saving Grace delivering an a cappella performance of the traditional gospel tune “And I Bid You Goodnight.”

Young performed a solo acoustic version of his early solo classic “Sugar Mountain,” while Stewart sang the popular holiday tune “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” with accompaniment from a piano player.

Rodgers and Chic bookended the show with uplifting performances of Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family,” which Nile co-wrote, and Chic’s own “Good Times.”

Other performers on the special included Simple Minds, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine, Cliff Richard, Kaiser Chiefs, Tony Bennett and Robbie Williams.

By Matt Friedlander

