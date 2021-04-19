Watch Roger Waters and his solo band remotely perform his 1992 song “The Bravery of Being Out of Range”

Credit: Kate Izor

Roger Waters has teamed up remotely again with the members of his solo touring band for a video featuring a performance of a song from his back catalog: this one a rendition of “The Bravery of Being Out of Range.”

The tune originally appeared on the founding Pink Floyd singer/bassist’s 1992 solo album, Amused to Death, while the version he and his band performed includes an updated third verse.

You can watch the video now at Waters’ official YouTube channel and social media sites. Accompanying the clip is a long message from Roger explaining what he wrote each verse about.

The video begins with a segment of the speech President Ronald Reagan gave as he was leaving office.

“I include the speech because the first verse of the song is about Reagan,” Waters explains. “Reagan is still revered by many, even though he is a mass war criminal who, among his many other crimes, knowingly supported the genocide of the Mayan people of Guatemala when he was president.”

Roger then suggests that people watch a documentary called Journeyman, which he says tells the story about what happened with the indigenous group in Guatemala.

Waters continues, “The second verse is about ‘Desert Storm’ [and President George H.W. Bush], who slaughtered all those disarmed Iraqi troops retreating from Kuwait on Bush’s orders on the road to Basra.”

He says he wrote the third verse because he was disgusted “that ‘thirty years later’ the U.S. is still dealing death to innocents in the name of freedom.”

Waters ends his message by declaring, “Come on AMERICA, it’s time to MAN UP and say NO MORE KILLING THE CHILDREN TO GET OUR OWN WAY, NO MORE IMPERIAL WARS. LETS GO HOME AND PUT OUR OWN HOUSE IN ORDER! BECAUSE IT’S F***ED UP.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

