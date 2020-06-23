Watch Roger Waters and his touring band remotely perform the Pink Floyd gem "Two Suns in the Sunset"

Credit: Kate Izor

Last month, Roger Waters teamed up remotely with members of his touring band for a video performance of Pink Floyd‘s “Mother” that was posted online. Now he and the musicians have gotten together virtually again to play another song by his old band.

The new video features a performance of “Two Suns in the Sunset,” a song from 1983’s The Final Cut, the last Pink Floyd studio album Waters played on. The ominous tune warns of a nuclear holocaust.

The video, which you can watch at Waters’ official YouTube channel and social media sites, begins with a note typed in white lettering across a black screen that reads: “We’re at one hundred seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock. This is the closest the Human Race has ever been to nuclear catastrophe.”

At the end of the clip, another note appears that says, “If the doomsday clock strikes midnight we’re all dead.”

Meanwhile, Waters has written a message focusing on the same subject that accompanies the video. It reads, “That we allow Nuclear Weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement…We are many they are few…We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity…It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal.”

Roger also explains that the video performances of “Mother” and “Two Sun in the Sunset” sprang from an idea he had “to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US and Them tour.”

The musicians contributing to the “Two Sunsets” performance are guitarists Dave Kilminster and Jonathan Wilson, drummer Joey Waronker, bassist Gus Seyffert, keyboardists Jon Carin and Bo Koster, sax player Ian Ritchie, and Lucius members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig on backing vocals.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.