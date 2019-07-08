Watch Sam Smith freak out over Celine Dion: "She looks so beautiful!"

Samir Hussein/Redferns

Samir Hussein/RedfernsOver the weekend, Celine Dion performed at the U.K.'s British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park, and among the fans losing their minds over seeing the Canadian diva live and in person was none other than Sam Smith.

Sam posted a video on Instagram capturing the look of utter joy and delight on his face as he watched Celine perform "It's All Coming Back to Me Now."

"She looks so beautiful! Oh my God! Look at her!" Sam gushes in the video, and seems to be on the verge of tears, before singing a bit of the song's opening lines. He captioned the video, "CELINE DION JUST CHANGED MY LIFE."

Some of the women with whom Sam have recorded chimed in in the comments section. Country singer Cam, who toured with Sam and co-wrote a song with him, wrote, "AHGHGHHG I remember hearing this song for the first time around 12 years old-- mind blown and heart melted instantly."

Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, who recorded a charity duet version of her song "Party of One" with Sam, wrote, "This album was my LIFE at one point."

Amazon Music, meanwhile, decided to get in on the act, writing, "DO WE SMELL A COLLAB?"

But perhaps one non-famous commenter summed it up best, writing, "Get someone who looks at you the way Sam looks at Celine."

