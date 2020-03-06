Watch Seal serenade young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Courtesy Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Courtesy Children’s Hospital Los Angeles As a father of four, Seal knows a thing or two about making kids smile, and that's what he did earlier this week during a special visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Seal sang for the young patients and their families -- including a rendition of the classic Ben E. King tune "Stand By Me" -- and then sang and played along with the star. The whole experience was designed to expose kids to the therapeutic benefits of music.

Seal's visit came in conjunction with Make March Matter, the hospital's annual fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $2 million this month to fund the hospital's programs for more than 600,000 kids per year. Visit MakeMarchMatter.org to find out how to donate.

Seal's most recent album, Standards, came out in 2017.





