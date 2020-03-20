Watch self-isolating Madonna turn "Vogue" into a bathroom serenade about, er, fish

Madonna appears to be losing it a bit as she continues her self-isolation in London.
The Queen of Pop has posted a video of herself in her bathroom, singing into a hairbrush, and what she's singing is her hit "Vogue," with the lyrics changed to be about food.
"Come on, go/Let's go eat some fried fish," she sings into her brush. "'Cause there's no more pasta/oh no/so we're gonna eat some fried fish, fried fish, yeah."
She captioned the video, "Living in Special Times............its 3 am—-cut me some slack people." She also added some fish emojis and the hashtags "#staysafe" and "#becreative."
At least the star has some people around her to distract from her pantry woes: Her Instagram Story shows that her daughter, Mercy, is with her, and so is her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna's youngest children, Stella and Estere, are also in the house.
Living in Special Times............thank GOD for imagination and fried fish! 🐠🐠🐠 #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative pic.twitter.com/AsStqQObOO
— Madonna (@Madonna) March 20, 2020
