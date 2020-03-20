Watch self-isolating Madonna turn "Vogue" into a bathroom serenade about, er, fish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride IslandMadonna appears to be losing it a bit as she continues her self-isolation in London.

The Queen of Pop has posted a video of herself in her bathroom, singing into a hairbrush, and what she's singing is her hit "Vogue," with the lyrics changed to be about food.

"Come on, go/Let's go eat some fried fish," she sings into her brush. "'Cause there's no more pasta/oh no/so we're gonna eat some fried fish, fried fish, yeah."

She captioned the video, "Living in Special Times............its 3 am—-cut me some slack people." She also added some fish emojis and the hashtags "#staysafe" and "#becreative."

At least the star has some people around her to distract from her pantry woes: Her Instagram Story shows that her daughter, Mercy, is with her, and so is her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna's youngest children, Stella and Estere, are also in the house.



